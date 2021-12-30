Soccer players ban new tattoos in China

The football of China has returned to give what to talk about. It is not only the league that offers millions to sign some players, but they have now announced a new policy that prohibits tattoos for their footballers.

Tattoos and football China, They do not take. In 2018, during China Cup, some players were forced to cover what they had while playing the games and thus, there have been several episodes.

China bans tattoos for footballers

The Sports Administration in China unveiled a series of rules that must be met by all footballers representing the National selection of the country, seeking “to be an example for society.”

And the tattoos they already have? The same regulations ask that footballers who already have a tattoo, erase it and for the lower categories such as the Under-20, that player who is tattooed, may not be summoned.

On the official portal of the China selection, you can see photographs of some footballers such as Zhang Xizhe or Zhang linpeng with a slight image retouch, in which the tattoos they had were erased.

Another of the regulations that was implemented in Chinese soccer is the organization of ideology and politics education activities, as well as the patriotic education of the players. A series of reforms that must be completed from now on.

The Chinese National Team

The football level of the Chinese Super League has not increased. There have been several “bombs” they have taken, but so far they have not managed to take the step they need and the clearest proof was that they were once again out of the world. They are not classified to the world Cup since they did it for Korea-Japan 2002. There are already five world championships that they do not attend.

