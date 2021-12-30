So you can see what the messages said even when they were deleted

If someone did you evil in WhatsApp and removed a message Before you knew what it said, here we show you how you can find out what the content was even after it was removed. This simple trick has gone viral on the networks since it is so common that it is almost impossible that you still do not know it.

In order to use it, remember to always have the creation of your WhatsApp backup activated and the display of messages in your notifications. To be able to observe your messages even after they have been deleted, you just have to follow these steps:

Enter your WhatsApp application and from there to “settings”. Go to the “notifications” option. Look for the option “advanced settings” and activate “notification history.”

So you can discover what the message said, even if the other person has already deleted it, it is important that you know that this trick only works on cell phones with Android operating system.

To be able to see the messages, you just have to go to your notification history, where you will find the last messages you received within the last 24 hours. This trick has only one small problem, and that is that it can saturate your cell phone memory in no time. If you want to prevent this from happening, just try to delete some past notifications.

Other WhatsApp tricks

If you accidentally deleted a conversation and want to recover it with everything and its photos and videos, there is a simple way to do it. To be able to do it, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Enter your WhatsApp application and go to “settings”

Enter the “chats” option and activate the “backup” option

To recover your conversation you just have to uninstall the application and reinstall it

Once you reinstall WhatsApp, the application itself will give you the option to recover your conversations

Click is accept and Done! you will be able to see all your past conversations on your cell phone.

For this trick to work, remember to create your backup every day, so every change will be saved in every conversation you have.