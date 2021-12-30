Sevilla FC: The illusion of Nicolás

I am a self-confessed Christmas lover. I fervently think that it is the most family holiday that exists in the year. And this is about the family, the last column of the year. Dedicated to the family of La Colina de Nervión, but also to that of Sevilla Fútbol Club. With the illusion of a child, Nicolás. With the security of a sports director, Monchi. And with the confidence of a squad in a coach, Julen Lopetegui.

2021 has not left anyone indifferent. The pandemic has continued and appears to be lurking again. However, the population has shown that the family continues to be above all. Perhaps, that is the true magic of Christmas, that party that floods the table with illusion at every family meal. And speaking of illusion, Sevilla Fútbol Club has plenty, although this is more than obligatory.

After closing the year in second place, something that had not happened since 2008, the news of positives and a squad that will be extremely short for the Africa Cup leads to hope. But above all, to the illusion. That is what the Sevilla club has left, the same that is palpable in the already viral letter Nicholas. Yes, you have heard right. In Seville we already have a new ‘Little Nicolás’. Or something like that, I was never too good at nicknames.

That small, and at the same time very large, sevillista has set up a whole country. What’s more, he has made a foreign player who has only been in the Andalusian capital for months, rave about him. Because that, that is the power of Christmas. He already has his greatest gift, although perhaps not the one he most expected. Erik Lamela’s recovery is further than close, but Nicolás doesn’t care. He has fulfilled his dream, but Nicolás does not care. Because the illusion of a child never ends, or at least it never should.

And this Sevilla Fútbol Club is playing at being a child. Of course, with the lesson of last season well learned. If you get to the last days playing something, don’t hide your head. The giants will want to flatten you, extinguish, overshadow you. As they did back in May both Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Those ‘older’ who told the ‘little ones’ that the ball at recess was only theirs. But beware, every day the child will not be satisfied with ‘seeing the greats play’. No, one day it will burst, and that day has already come.

Remember, there is nothing more beautiful and dangerous than the illusion of a child. The most sincere of feelings, ignorance of danger, determination in what you want. Without ceasing, without stopping. Sevilla Fútbol Club has several, although quite experienced. Let’s say they are like Adam Sandler in ‘Big Boys’. Monchi already knows what this game is about. He perfectly understands every move on the board and he’s not going to let anyone see his club anymore. Because, as he himself said, “We are the p … Sevilla Fútbol Club.”

But it is that, along with Adam Sandler alias ‘Monchi’, is Kevin James alias ‘Julen Lopetegui’. It may not always be understood, but you are sure that it will come to fruition. It has been found at the gates of the most promising year in the history of Seville with a template taken by pliers. Can you imagine having any iota of hope in these conditions? It does not matter, he also shares an illusion with Nicolás and Monchi.

The rest of the cast is served, although some will defend the dream from the third ring of ‘La Bombonera’. 23 players wanting to conquer the world and many homegrown players who exemplify caste and courage to perfection. And the best, more than 35,000 throats that will take you in flight. Because there is nothing more beautiful than dreaming. Nor is anything more sincere than the illusion of a child. And for this 2022 I only ask that, enjoy and imagine as a child.

Here this sevillista of the finals says goodbye who yearns to see another one. Just one more, grandpa. Now yes, until next year.