Selena Gomez: reveal what is the huge tattoo on her back

The tattoo on Selena Gomez’s back was made on December 15and. | Photo: Instagram.

Mystery revealed, the Huge tattoo on Selena Gomez’s back It turned out to be a huge pink rose that looks like it was drawn with watercolor that runs from the nape of her neck and down her back.

And it is that fans and followers of the singer speculated on what could be that Selena decided to place on her skin, after last December 15, Keith Scott McCurdy, better known as “Bang Bang”, and who is a renowned tattoo artist, published a photograph on social networks in which his creation was seen on Gomez’s skin, but the shape was not fully appreciated.

However, it was only now that Scott revealed a photograph of the selena gomez tattoo in all its splendor on social networks, accompanied by a sweet message:

“Watercolor on @selenagomez. Thank you for always being wonderful ”

On the meaning of the huge tattoo of the former Disney star, the site “Page Six” indicated that this could be related to Selena quintanilla, because his name, Selena, was taken from the queen of tex-mex, and whose song “Como la flor” is one of the most popular.

However, the singer has not commented on the matter.

So far it is known that Selena Gomez He has around 16 tattoos, among which the one on his right crotch stands out.

A “semicolon” on his right wrist.

The word “Rare” in his neck.

And his right arm.