Selena Gomez previews two fashion trends of 2022

There are only two days left until 2022 begins and with it the latest fashion trends that we will wear.. Rubberized boots? Satin dresses? Leather jackets? As is customary, with the new year some novelties go away and others come to stay. It is what we call the ‘In & Out’. Well, although we already anticipated some of the trends that were going to arrive next season, the truth is that we had escaped to comment on some of the most viral, but the very one is here Selena Gomez in order to solve it.

The singer and actress has not revealed one to us, but two trends that are going to sweep (and a lot) in the street style. And we say it from now on, whoever warns is not a traitor. Perhaps you should be modifying the letter to the Magi to add -at least- one of these products.

GothamGetty Images

James devaneyGetty Images

It was during the recording of the American television series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ together with the renowned actors, Steve Martin and Martin Short, where Selena has worn one of her most inspiring casual looks.

As can be seen in both photographs, the celebrity continued betting on the wide roll neck jumpers (an essential garment for several winters), but as much as it stands out from the whole for its high contrast, the protagonism of the outfit two other pieces take it.

The midi cape-style fur coat and the ankle boots with colored track sole. That’s right, you no longer have to look for a new viral coat for 2022, Selena Gómez has already found it and, honestly, we love it. Sophisticated, elegant, feminine and -in addition- warm. Has it all.

But not only that, but -also- he has told us that ankle boots with track soles (viral during 2021), will abandon the classic black (or brown) to stand out with more vivid and intense colors. As the actress wears them, who has had the good decision to combine it to match the sweater. Isn’t it spectacular?

