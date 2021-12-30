Selena Gomez chosen in the Top 100 Latina Powerhouse 2021

Selena Gomez is known for being one of the most recognized singers and actresses of modern times. Still, when in 2020 she announced that she would venture into the beauty industry with a makeup line with products that seek to “embrace your own uniqueness,” beauty lovers rejoiced.

In the summer of that same year, he presented Rare Beauty, a line with a mission to “break unrealistic standards of perfection.” According to the brand, “this is makeup made to feel good, without hiding what makes you unique, because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but about being who you are.”

“Being weird is about feeling comfortable with yourself. I stopped trying to be perfect; I just want to be me, ”said Selena Gomez in a video posted on her social media.

“I believe that Rare Beauty can be more than just a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our own uniqueness. A photo, a like or a comment does not define you. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you; it’s about how you see yourself “

In addition to offering high-quality products, Gomez includes philanthropic work for her brand. The star decided to allocate 1% of the annual sales of “Rare Beauty” to the “Rare Impact Fund”, a foundation aimed at raising funds to expand mental health services in neglected communities. “I believe that Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand; it can have a real impact, ”said the founder.