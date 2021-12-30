See Julia Roberts’ luxurious mansion in San Francisco

Julia Roberts American film and television actress, owns an ostentatious property in San Francisco and today we invite you to meet her. The artist is the winner of the Oscar for “Best Actress” and three Golden Globes in the categories of “Best Actress in Drama”, “Best Actress in Comedy or Musical” and “Best Supporting Actress”. In addition, the actress has also been awarded a BAFTA for “Best Actress” and a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Best Leading Actress.”

Roberts She is known for her performances in films such as “Pretty Woman,” “The Pelican Report,” “Notting Hill,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.” In addition, Julia she became the highest paid actress in 2000, when she starred in the movie “Erin Brockovich” and for which she earned twenty million dollars. The actress is considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema, with an estimated fortune of 170 million dollars, so it is not surprising that she owns a luxurious mansion.

Image: Page Six

In 1999 Julia Roberts She became the first woman to be considered the most profitable performer of the year by US distributors, thanks to the successes of “Notting Hill” and “Runaway Bride”, holding the female lead for ten years until Sandra Bullock got it in 2009 thanks to “The Proposal” and “A possible dream.” This did not prevent Roberts get an imposing property valued in millions.

Image: Page Six

It is so Julia Roberts owns a Mansion in San Francisco for $ 8.3 million. The five-story house is in the Victorian Renaissance style. Additionally, the property spans 6,245 square feet and is located in the quiet and low-key neighborhood of Presidio Heights. The place was built in 1907-’08 by architect Sylvain Schnaittacher and remodeled by John Wheatman.

Image: Page Six

The luxurious Mansion from Julia Roberts Features views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge from the kitchen, family room, and master bedroom. The home has 4.5 baths, a two-car tandem garage, wine room, outdoor dining room, and garden. Interior features include a custom gourmet kitchen with marble countertops. On the third floor is the master bedroom suite which has a slate balcony and skylight. There is also a separate walk-in vanity area with wood paneled doors, a large remodeled bathroom with split vanities, and a separate shower and tub.