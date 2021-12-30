See Julia Roberts’ luxurious mansion in San Francisco

Julia Roberts American film and television actress, owns an ostentatious property in San Francisco and today we invite you to meet her. The artist is the winner of the Oscar for “Best Actress” and three Golden Globes in the categories of “Best Actress in Drama”, “Best Actress in Comedy or Musical” and “Best Supporting Actress”. In addition, the actress has also been awarded a BAFTA for “Best Actress” and a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Best Leading Actress.”

Roberts She is known for her performances in films such as “Pretty Woman,” “The Pelican Report,” “Notting Hill,” and “Ocean’s Eleven.” In addition, Julia she became the highest paid actress in 2000, when she starred in the movie “Erin Brockovich” and for which she earned twenty million dollars. The actress is considered one of the women with the highest purchasing power in American cinema, with an estimated fortune of 170 million dollars, so it is not surprising that she owns a luxurious mansion.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker