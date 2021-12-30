Actress Scarlett Johansson finally shows off her Avengers tattoo, and it is that making this series of films generated a whole new family among the protagonists so they were excited and decided to get the famous tattoo super heroes logo.

The Fantastic Four gave Scarlett Johansson the opportunity to star in the Black widow and after long years of living with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth they all dared to become a new tattoo, although the Iron Man interpreter at the mere hour said no.

Black Widow, Thor and Captain America carry the tattoo of the logo of the Avengers saga, and although Robert Downey Jr flatly refused to get a tattoo, they still consider him part of the group of heroes.

Each of the protagonists of the film series He wears his tattoo in a different size and on his body part that they themselves chose, but despite the multiple interviews to promote the Avengers movies, on few occasions Scarlett Johansson showed off her tattoo.

But now we can know that the also protagonist of Story of a marriage wears her Avengers tattoo on the right arm, it is about 8 centimeters so ink experts might say it is a mini tattoo.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson, who turned 37 years old in 2021, has more than one tattoo all over her body, which each shows a nice dress at night at an awards ceremony, but her fans begged her to show her tattoo. Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson and the day she finally showed off her Avengers tattoo. Photo: Special



The mother of Rose Dorothy Dauriac and Cosmo Jost finally shares her beautiful tattoo with all her followers while wearing a elegant silver dress with accessories of the same color, the hair gathered in a low bun and an almost imperceptible fringe.

The ex-wife of Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly still the favorite of the cinemas, has consolidated a great artistic career and he has shown that he knows what he is worth, because he even started a legal claim with Disney to demand that he be paid his fair share.

Inside his most recent job Scarlett Johansson shines as a singer in the movie Sing 2, which is an entire animation in which the actress plays a porcupine, she also played the same character in Sing part one.

