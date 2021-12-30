Santander mistakenly deposits US $ 175 million to 75 thousand clients (and may not recover them)

There is nothing worse for the image of a bank than making a security mistake; This happened in the UK to Santander, which is trying to recover 130 million pounds (about 175 million dollars) that it accidentally paid on Christmas day.

The “beneficiaries”, according to the Daily Mail, were around 75 thousand people and companies who received payments by mistake.

Santander will have a difficult time getting the money back because it was sent to recipients belonging to a wide variety of other banks, such as Barclays, HSBC and Nat-West.

The problem is that it is feared that some of those customers have already spent it.

The Times publishes that a Santander spokeswoman told him that they regret what happened and that it was due to a “technical problem.”

What has apparently happened is that “some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly transferred in duplicate to recipient accounts.”

What was Santander’s mistake

Apparently, people and companies received a first payment correctly, in some cases in the form of a Christmas bonus, but almost immediately, another equal payment was transferred to them, which came from Santander’s own reserves.

“The duplicate payments were the result of a programming error, that we quickly identify and rectify, ”said the Santander spokeswoman.

The recipients and the purpose of the payment ranged from salaries and bonuses to transfers to suppliers, the bank said.

Santander, which has 14 million customers in the UK, was already in trouble in early 2021 when it was forced to apologize after a technical error meant that some of its customers were unable to make any payments for almost an entire day.

And in August 2020, thousands of customers were unable to access their accounts online.

Among all the places where it has a presence, including Mexico, Santander has around 148 million clients (2020 data). It is 50% more than it had in 2013 (107 million).

Geographic distribution of the number of Banco Santander employees globally in 2020, by country.