Sandra Bullock makes history again on Netflix and now it is thanks to this movie

In early December Netflix released a new original title, Unforgivable. This drama with Sandra Bullock is not yet a month old and is becoming one of the most viewed content of the streaming platform.

This film is based on the acclaimed British miniseries Unforgiven (2009) of Sally wainwright and focuses on Ruth slater, a woman released from prison who, after serving a sentence for a violent crime, tries to seek the redemption of her hometown and find her sister, whom she was forced to leave before going to prison.

Unforgivable shows how Sally (Bullock) begins his new path, but in the process he will have to deal with his past, revenge and the cruelty of the probation system, which determines his fragile return to freedom and society. In addition to Sandra, the film has a luxury cast where we find Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal and Vincent ‘Kingpin’ D’Onofrio.

According to information released by Netflix, the film directed by Nora Fingscheidt achieved 186,900,000 viewing hours. This number ranks Unforgivable among the top 10 most viewed Netflix original movies. What’s more, Sandra Bullock becomes the leading actress in be twice on this important list, is only equaled by Ryan reynolds who is in the Top thanks to Red Notice Y 6 Underground.

The other top movie where Sandra is is Bird Box. This post-apocalyptic suspense horror film was released in 2018 on Netflix and has remained at the top of the ranking ever since. She is currently escorted by the action tape Extraction with Chris Hemsworth Y The irishman by Martin Scorsese with Robert de Niro Y Al Pacino.

The success of Bird Box made the company go to work to continue the story, while the sequel is being prepared, the platform is ready to start shooting a spin-off, centered on the same strange facts from the main story, but set in Spain, having actor Mario Casas in the lead role.

Surely when the sequel to Bird Box arrives Sandra will occupy a new place on the list.