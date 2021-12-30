Sandra Bullock makes history again on Netflix and now it is thanks to this movie

In early December Netflix released a new original title, Unforgivable. This drama with Sandra Bullock is not yet a month old and is becoming one of the most viewed content of the streaming platform.

This film is based on the acclaimed British miniseries Unforgiven (2009) of Sally wainwright and focuses on Ruth slater, a woman released from prison who, after serving a sentence for a violent crime, tries to seek the redemption of her hometown and find her sister, whom she was forced to leave before going to prison.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker