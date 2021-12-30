Samsung Members Wallet: this is how you pay today

Digital wallets have come to make life easier for Mexican consumers: the task of making a payment today is almost as simple as unlocking the phone.

Samsung, the largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, knows this perfectly well. For this reason, it has promoted the development of its Members Wallet digital wallet, with two products that users of Galaxy devices can enjoy exclusively: contactless payments through NFC technology and a debit card that can be obtained immediately.

The digital wallet comes to replace the defunct Samsung Pay, but with particularities that make it a much more solid banking product and with all the advantages provided by Samsung technology and the support of Santander and Mastercard.

Members Wallet will soon allow you to incorporate the cards of other banks into the application and digitally, to later make payments safely and without contact, either in physical locations or through eCommerce.

With Members Wallet it is possible save cash in digital wallet of the application, which works like any debit account; the new recharges are made through CLABE transfers, so that users always have money on hand.

According to the developers of this technology, over time new cards will be added to the compatibility of the service, so that in a very short time it will be possible to convert credit cards into digital resources to make immediate payments through NFC technology.

Agile and safe

Members Wallet has been designed so that the user has a mobile payment solution under the highest security standards: the management of the account information is encrypted through Knox, a platform developed by Samsung and which has international certifications , which keeps the data of the users of this wallet safe.

Likewise, account holders will be able to consult in real time their history of movements made through the application –payments, transfers and expenses–, to keep an updated control of the use that is given to this portfolio.

The trend of digitizing portfolios on mobile devices is an important step that contributes not only to increasing banking in the country, but also to strengthening eCommerce in the country, since, according to Statista, around 60% of online shoppers They search for and purchase their products through their smartphones.

With Members Wallet users will enter a new world where they can carry their money and mobile finance with them everywhere, with the security and data encryption that make Samsung a technology leader.