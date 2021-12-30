RUMOR: Epic is working on a no-build mode for Fortnite: Battle Royale

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the best exponents of games as a service, in the end an industry trend that seems to have come to stay, and Epic Games has achieved success by taking it seriously and releasing constant updates that keep their players attentive and active. . Essential part of the proposal of Fortnite It is its construction system, designed as a strategy for attack and defense, however, there could soon be a change in that sense, although it would only be temporary.

Do youFortnite: Battle Royale no construction? It looks like it is

You imagine Fortnite: Battle Royale and getting right into the action? Apparently Epic Games is cooking something about it according to the content creator and specialist in the game, @HYPEX, who through his Twitter account reported that the development team is creating a mode that will be available for a limited time and that will stand out for not having construction options.

Reminder that Epic are working on a “No Build” LTM .. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They’d just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo – HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021

The community of Fortnite: Battle Royale has taken the rumor with enthusiasm

Although there is nothing official yet from Epic Games, the community’s response to this possibility has been enthusiastic, and some consider that it will be a great opportunity to measure the attack and defense capabilities of the players, with weapons as the only elements. and the environment. In that sense, there are players who think that beyond the dexterity with the trigger, what helps other users to win is their ability to build, so they have taken this rumor as a challenge.

Construction has been an essential part of Fortnite: Battle RoyaleIn fact, before a pitched battle mode was even thought of, the original game, which pitted players against hordes of zombies, bases its gameplay on collecting materials and building.

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.

Video: The Story Behind: Fortnite Battle Royale

Fountain