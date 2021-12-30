Round night for Chivas in Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes.- A win and a scream somersault. This is how the flock’s pair of triumphs against Necaxa were at the end of their preseason Heading to the 2022 Closing Tournament this Wednesday at the Estadio de los Rayos, where the 30 elements that made the trip were active.

First match

Chivas handled the ball longer and gave him good circulation, but the lack of precision in the last touch prevented his first attacks from transcending. However, at 10 ‘a stopped ball action allowed him to knock on the door, since in a corner kick Molina finished off with his head, but over the crossbar. The Flock increased its pace of play and thus was able to open the account at 28 ‘; After a great exit between Beltrán and Alvarado, the ‘Piojo’ projected ‘Chapo’ throughout the right wing, he reached the bottom line and put a diagonal towards the center so that the ‘Chino’ only pushed the ball to the bottom .

The locals kept the ball and did not stop going to the front, while the Rayos had a good chance at 34 ‘, but the’ Wacho ‘Jiménez rejected with two hands a powerful and crossed shot from Alfredo Gutiérrez from the front. A little later, Ronaldo Cisneros tried his luck from outside the area, but his shot went wide. At the end of the first half, the ball remained alive inside the Chiverío area after a rebound and Gutiérrez was full to shoot the ‘Wacho’, but an exact sweep of Mier covered the attempt and helped to frustrate the counterattack.

In the first arrival of the second half, Ronaldo Cisneros escaped to the left, entered the area and played late for Alvarado, who shot across to make it 0-2. Faced with the local confusion, Guadalajara pressed more to the front. At 47 ‘Ronaldo entered the area, dribbled the goalkeeper and shot, but a defender prevented the fall of his goal. The insistence of the flock paid off in the third at 52 ‘, when the’ Chicote ‘received the ball from the right, surpassed his mark inside the area and touched the other side for Beltrán, who finished off to send it to save.

From then on, the game got a bit stuck in midfield, but that did not diminish the effort of the Guadalajara team to go for more. At 78 ‘, the youthful Jonathan Parra showed the power and speed that have characterized him with Chivas Sub 20, as that is how he took his mark throughout the left parcel, entered the area and defined crossed for 0-4. At 82 ‘the’ Chapo ‘gave another warning with a flash from afar that forced goalkeeper Hernández to deflect the ball one-handed over the crossbar.

Necaxa 0-4 Guadalajara

(César Huerta at 28 ‘, Roberto Alvarado at 46’, Fernando Beltrán at 52 ‘, Jonathan Parra at 78’)

Referee: José Luis Alba

Rayos Stadium

Lineups:

Necaxa: 23 Edgar Hernandez; 196 Diego Gómez, 14 Fabricio Formiliano, 30 Fernando Meza (199 Jesús Alcántar at 46 ‘), 203 Alfredo Gutiérrez (AM at 36’), 194 Alejandro Andrade, 186 Josué Zazueta (AM at 50 ‘), 28 Luis García (267 Luis Navarro at 53 ‘), 10 Maxi Salas (198 Bryan Casas at 53’), 249 Misael Pedroza, 8 Facundo Batista.

DT Pablo Guede

Guadalajara: 23 Miguel Jiménez (51 Raúl Rangel at 74 ‘); 17 Jesús Sánchez (54 Miguel Gómez at 84 ‘), 14 Antonio Briseño, 21 Hiram Mier (184 Gabriel Martínez at 84’), 53 Gilberto Orozco, 20 Fernando Beltrán, 5 Jesús Molina (57 Dylan Guajardo at 84 ‘), 26 Cristian Calderón, 25 Roberto Alvarado (186 Jonathan Parra at 62 ‘), 6 César Huerta, 18 Ronaldo Cisneros (50 Pavel Pérez at 62’).

DT Marcelo Michel

Second party

The Rays were the ones that approached first. At 4 ‘Brian García shot across from outside the area, but wide. The response from Guadalajara arrived 10 minutes later, when the ‘Canelo’ shot from afar, but the shipment went sideways. Chivas ‘offensive intention continued and at 17’ ‘Checo’ Flores enabled ‘Cone’ inside the area from the right and he shot, but the ball went outside.

Although Chivas did more to have the ball, at times the match stalled in midfield. The recurrent route in search of generating danger was medium-distance attempts. On the part of the visit they were ‘Lalo’ Torres at 40 ‘and’ Charal ‘Cisneros at 42’, while the hydrocalids were Alejandro Zendejas at 41 ‘, but none of them disturbed the goalkeepers.

In the second half, Guadalajara did not release the ball and tried to open a gap in the compact necaxista rear. At 53 ‘Alexis Vega projected’ Canelo ‘on the left, who initially shot very powerful and crossed, but the shell was barely open from the right post. Three minutes later, Alexis sent a cross to the first post on a free kick to the right, where Sergio Flores finished off with his head, but the ball hit the left post.

For their part, the Rayos had a clear option in Angelo Araos’ boots, but his shot flew. However, at 67 ‘they found the goal through Alan Medina, who after a filtered pass defined the changed post. 69 ” Chelo ‘received the ball on the edge of the area and shot across, but the ball was barely open. Necaxa found the second at 77 ‘when Escoboza capitalized on a great long serve.

It seemed that the game was sentenced, but Chiverío’s reaction occurred in the final stretch. At 79 ‘the referee indicated a maximum penalty in favor of the Flock and the’ Chelo ‘was in charge of making it valid with a strong charge and to the center. Zaldívar himself was about to put the tie at 84 ‘with a violent shot, but Malagón covered the shell. However, the ‘Chelo’ scored the tie at 2 with an accurate header from a corner kick and Alexis scored the comeback in a counterattack through the center that ended with a shot at the corner. Thus, with a couple of wins in Aguascalientes, the Guadalajara team closed its Pre-season towards the Clausura 2022.

Necaxa 2-3 Guadalajara

(Alan Medina at 67 ‘, Jesús Escoboza at 77’)

(Ángel Zaldívar from penalty at 81 ‘and 87’, Alexis Vega at 89 ‘)

Referee: Adonai Escobedo

Rayos Stadium

Lineups:

Necaxa: 1 Luis Malagón; 17 Brian García, 20 Luis Quintana (AM at 64 ‘), 3 Agustín Oliveros (AM at 26’), 22 Jesús Escoboza, 24 Fernando González, 21 Alejandro Zendejas, 11 Dieter Villalpando (26 Jorge Valdivia at 61 ‘), 12 Angelo Araos, 7 Alan Medina (10 Maxi Rooms at 70 ‘), 27 Rodrigo Aguirre.

DT Pablo Guede

Guadalajara: 1 Raúl Gudiño (AM at 90 ‘+ 3’); 33 Carlos Cisneros (186 Jonathan Parra), 3 Gilberto Sepúlveda, 15 Luis Olivas (AM at 60 ‘), 16 Miguel Ponce, 29 Eduardo Torres (34 Sebastián Pérez at 75’), 30 Sergio Flores (AM at 9 ‘), 11 Isaac Brizuela, 10 Alexis Vega, 19 Jesús Angulo, 9 Ángel Zaldívar (46 Sebastián Martínez at 90 ‘+ 1’).

DT Marcelo Michel