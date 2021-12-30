Romelu Lukaku explodes: “I’m not happy”

In an interview with Sky Sports this very thursday, Romelu lukaku He has left some surprising statements about different aspects of his recent past. The 28-year-old forward has 7 goals in 18 games with a Chelsea where it does not end up being decisive and about this and his departure from Inter Milan he has spoken today.

Follow after this announcement

“Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I will not give up, I will be a professional. I cannot give up now.”, the attacker claimed. In a way that confirms in a way the information about his current situation with the German coach.

He has also referred to his transfer last summer: “I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know that I will return to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is the right time to speak and let people know what really happened. I hope from the bottom of my heart to return to Inter but not at the end of my career, but when I am still at a top level to win more titles together “.

Some surprising revelations a few months after his arrival that can surely cause an earthquake at Stamford Bridge. It is clear that the English club is not considering his departure at all but confirms that the relationship with Thomas Tuchel is not good and this may have consequences.