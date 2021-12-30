Romelu Lukaku ambassador of the new game UFL

That’s right, after only two soccer titles have dominated the football simulator market in the last few decades, UFL is presented to the market with a trailer of his video game where the brand new Chelsea striker appears, Romelu Lukaku.

Tensions are high as the Big Man steps up looking calm and collected. He takes a run-up and …

UFL Through his official social media accounts, he presented the first look at his new free game, which will arrive next year.

“Tensions rise as the Great Man approaches looking calm and collected. Go ahead and… ⠀ We proudly reveal Romelu Lukaku as the next #UFL Ambassador. Welcome aboard, Big Rom! Here’s a first look at him in action #fairtoplay. Stay tuned for more important announcements! ” He wrote UFL on Twitter.



Although UFL has become a total mystery since the announcement of its arrival at Summer Game Fest 202, the first taste that the developer company gave us with the 19-second clip could be placed above the former Pro Evolution Soccer, after the sad introduction of its new version “Free to Play”.

It will be until next January 22, 2022 when the gameplay is launched for the public who loves the most popular sport in the world, where the Belgian star, Lukaku, will surely appear, accompanied by the midfielder of the Manchester City, Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Zinchenko.

Despite not having more details about the new video game, it is very likely that as time passes different soccer stars will join as ambassadors of the new free to play proposal of Strikerz Inc.

It is interesting to think about what the arrival could be involved with a series of criticisms by extremely perfectionist users in a market dominated by two companies, which is why questions such as which teams will be able to appear in the video game begin to arise in social networks, if the game will be licensed by stadiums or players and in what way do you intend to compete against the big boys?



UFL is a free football simulation video game, developed and published by Strikerz Inc. It was announced at Gamescom 2021, and is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.