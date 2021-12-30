Roberto Alvarado scores his first goal with Chivas

It was an immediate impact that he had

Roberto Alvarado

with Chivas. One day after being introduced as a player of the Flock, the ‘Louse‘He played his first match with the rojiblanco shirt and scored his first goal.

The preparation of Chivas heading to Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 closed with a friendly match against

Necaxa

, disputed in Aguascalientes. The midfielder started as a starter and immediately made a difference.

Roberto Alvarado’s goal

In the first half, the ‘Louse‘ Alvarado participated in the flock’s first goal. He gave the pass to the band so that Jesus Sanchez overflow, put the center and Cesar Huerta will score the first goal.

Later in the second half, Roberto Alvarado He made his debut as a scorer for Chivas. Ronaldo Cisneros he got into the area and delayed in a great way for the ‘Piojo’ to push his left leg, marking the second goal for the rojiblancos.

Alvarado He was the man with the most mobility in the rojiblanco attack. Entering the area and generating spaces, demonstrating the “hunger” it has to succeed with Chivas, as well as assured in his presentation. It should be remembered that the ‘Piojo’ arrived in Guadalajara in an exchange with cross Blue, in which he was involved Uriel antuna and also Alejandro mayorga.

The preseason of Chivas It ended. First he defeated by a landslide Colima FC, subsequently defeated Miners and now he played a couple of games against him Necaxa from Paul Gede.

The first game of Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 for Chivas will be in front of Mazatlan. This was the last test for the team of Marcelo Michel Leaño and before the level that showed Robert AlvaradoIt would not be strange to see him start in the match against the ‘cannoneers’ on the first day of the tournament.

