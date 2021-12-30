Robert Downey Jr. could be the next big ‘Star Wars’ signing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has distinguished itself by add renowned actors to his movies; mainly in recent years. Conversely, Star wars continues to bet on actors whose careers are just beginning to take off. However, Lucasfilm’s strategy could change very soon due to the possible incorporation of a figure more than known worldwide. We talk about Robert Downey Jr., actor responsible for giving life to Tony Stark in Marvel films.

Robert Downey Jr. in Star wars? Yes, the aforementioned could be the great signing of the universe created by George Lucas. It is the latest rumor that is circulating in Hollywood. According to Noah Outlaw, YouTube channel contributor Kessel Run Transmissions, Lucasfilm began talks with the actor to appear in a future production of Star wars. The source dropped the bomb on his Twitter account, although it did not take long to delete his tweet.

Fortunately, colleagues from The Direct – Star Wars They managed to get a screenshot of the post. Outlaw further stated that Robert Downey Jr. will not play Grand Admiral Thrawn, which was one of the rumors that emerged in recent weeks. Let us remember that the aforementioned villain, in addition to having a fundamental role in Star wars rebels, was already mentioned by Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian.

There is no doubt that we will see a version live action of Thrawn. However, linking him to Robert Downey Jr. it is more a wish of certain fans than a real possibility. And is that after getting Rosario Dawson to stand on Ahsoka’s feet, some thought they could cast the entire cast. Let’s face it, the Dawson case was an extraordinary situation that is rarely seen in a franchise so important to the entertainment world.

There will be plenty of room for Downey Jr.

Despite the above, Is there a chance to see Robert Downey Jr. in a project of Star wars? Undoubtedly. The actor maintains an excellent relationship with Disney after his long stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he has previously worked with Jon Favreau, who is currently one of the top leaders in the franchise. And finally, let us remember that there are many series and movies on the way Star wars. There’s plenty of room for Robert Downey Jr.