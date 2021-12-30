Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, December 29

Get the most out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you. streaming.

Netflix has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking it is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Sure you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! These are the 10 most searched movies in Spain:

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will go on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After four years of abandonment of the Jurassic World resort, Isla Nublar is inhabited only by the surviving dinosaurs. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to come to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on the island.

3. A thousand kilometers from Christmas

An auditor who deeply hates Christmas goes to work in a town. And there he meets a woman who intends to change her opinion about the holidays.

Four. Stand by Me, Doraemon 2

Nobita travels with Doraemon to the past to reunite with his grandmother, now deceased. Sequel to the film “Stand by Me Doraemon” and in turn, remake of the medium-length film “Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide”.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but interrupts the new villain Vulture in his daily routine and, with him, the most important of Peter’s life will begin to be threatened .

6. Lulli

After being electrocuted by an MRI machine, an ambitious young medical student begins to listen to the thoughts of others.

7. Unforgivable

Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down the bad guys and in high school with the person he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her, staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will turn around for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

10. We’re Going Home!

Tired of being locked in a terrarium where humans gape at them like monsters, a diverse group of Australia’s deadliest creatures hatches a reckless escape from the zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged by their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie, a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who teams up with a self-confident spiny devil named Zoe, a furry lovesick spider, and a sensitive scorpion named Nigel. But when his arch nemesis, Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala, unexpectedly joins his escape, Maddie and her gang have no choice but to take him with them. So begins a creepy and hilarious road trip through Australia, as they are chased by the zoo keeper and his mini-me in search of adventure.

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Netflix, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

The intention of Netflix is ​​that users recognize their most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.