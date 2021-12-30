Peláez fails again and another luxury reinforcement is snatched from Chivas

Ricardo Peláez continues to seek reinforcements for Chivas.

December 29, 2021 5:40 p.m.

Ricardo Peláez continues to be in the eye of the hurricane due to its management in Chivas, where he has barely managed to classify the team to a small place since his arrival at the end of 2019, and the fans begin to demand better reinforcements and results on the field.

After having announced to Roberto Alvarado as the first reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2022 tournament, Pelaez I had the possibility of signing one of the best full-backs in Liga MX for free, since Feranando Navarro He left León free, a club that has already officially announced its withdrawal.

More from Chivas: Roberto Alvarado will be better than Antuna in Chivas and thus scored his first goal

However, apparently in Chivas they didn’t even notice, and Ricardo Peláez and the directive of Flock They could be looking for other footballers who they would have to pay a few million dollars for, and one of them would be another right-back, Alan Mozo.

The team that snatched Fernando Navarro from Chivas

According to Mediotiempo, Fernando Navarro I would play the next tournament with him Pachuca, club belonging to the same group that manages the Lion, and it would have come in a free transaction, opportunity that Chivas could not or did not want to take advantage.

More from Chivas: Nor Antuna earned so much, the millionaire salary that Chivas would offer Alan Mozo