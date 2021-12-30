Paul Bettany spoke of the scandal between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The scandal between Johnny depp Y Amber heard it seems to have no end. As if mutual lawsuits for assaults weren’t enough, the compelling separation that has the entertainment world in suspense, now also has the testimonies of Paul bettany. The actor – who is living a great professional moment after the success of WandaVision– He referred for the first time to the messages he exchanged with Depp.

The chats, which were read in the framework of the defamation lawsuit against the newspaper The Sun, they resulted “strangers”For Bettany. In dialogue with The Independent, he assured: “It is a very difficult topic to talk about, do it I would add fuel to the fire”. In this way, he argued: “Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a group of attorneys review every single email and text message you sent for ten years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling.”.

But… what are private text messages about? It all started when in 2018 Depp sued the editor of the British tabloid when they defined him as a “wife abuser“. In this sense, in February 2020, the chats maintained by both actors during 2013 were read. “Let’s burn Amber!“Johnny Depp had written. And Paul Bettany’s answer, apparently in a joking tone, was very unfortunate.

“I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is lovely company and pleasing to the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Of coursewe could run a drowning test. Opinions?”Wrote the figure of Marvel. For his part, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean He suggested “drown it before burning it”. A shocking dialogue of this friendship that was strengthened when they starred Transcendence in 2014.

This week, Paul Bettany broke the silence regarding the scandal: “It was a very strange moment”. Regarding the leaked chats that revealed the terrible violence of the colleague whom he defended on repeated occasions, he said: “The weird thing is, you suddenly have one of London’s most lurid newspapers and its lawyers checking your messages for the last ten years.”.