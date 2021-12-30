Omicron causes less severe disease than delta, mouse study confirms

The omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2 causes a less severe than delta disease, as suggested by a study with mice, which experienced less weight loss, less viral load and less severe pneumonia.

The study, which has been published in the repository biorXiv, in which the texts have not been subjected to review by other experts, analyzed the relative severity of the disease caused by omicron compared to the strains delta Y pango B in tests with models of mouse modified.

No animal model can predict “with absolute certainty” the consequences of infection in humans, but the results “strongly suggest” that the clinical consequences of omicron infection in people may “be less profound.”

In addition, they point out that omicron can lead to a less severe recovery and faster clinical disease, which is reflected in less hospitalization.

However, due to the high transmissibility Since it could evade “much of the pre-existing immunity” and current antibody-based therapies, experts advocate maintaining social distance, masking and restricting indoor contacts to avoid a “potentially catastrophic impact on saturation of healthcare”.

The mice infected with omicron had less severe clinical signs, with less weight loss, less viral load, both in the lower and upper respiratory tract, and less extensive inflammatory processes in the lungs.

Weight loss is “the best objective measure” of clinical severity in mouse models of COVID-19, noted the team, led by Eleanor Bentley of the Liverpool University in the United Kingdom.

Although mice infected with omicron they initially lost weight just as quickly, recovered significantly between day 5 and 6 after infection, and showed less extensive inflammatory processes in the lungs.

Rodents affected by omicron had a pneumonia less severe and his lungs “appeared to be largely unaltered.”

They also had a lower viral load. On the second day after infection, they had levels of RNA virus one hundred times lower than those infected with the other two variants and on the sixth day it was approximately 10 times higher in the mice with Pango B and Delta.

Although it is still “very early” in the spread of the variant omicron, a decline in the clinical severity of infected patients is beginning to be reported, supported by the observations from this study, the team adds.

With information from EFE