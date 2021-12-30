Not even Antuna charged so much, the millionaire salary that Chivas would offer Alan Mozo

Alan Mozo could be the new reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2022.

December 29, 2021 · 4:47 PM

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they could sign Alan Mozo as a reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, because according to journalist Alex Ramírez, the board would seek to close a right-back to prop up the squad.

Alan Mozo would come to Chivas after being one of the players who best closed the tournament in Pumas after having given great games in the league in which he contributed 3 assists to allow Pumas reach the semifinals of the Apertura 2021.

Chivas would look for Alan Mozo after the little confidence that Marcelo Michel Leaño has shown in Jesus Sanchez, who participated in 3 of the 9 meetings he led Leaño the previous tournament according to Transfermarkt, so he had to use a left wing as Carlos Cisneros as a right back.

Alan Mozo would be one of the highest paid in Chivas

Chivas could offer a significant salary improvement to Alan Mozo just like he did with Roberto Alvarado, who will earn according to W Deportes about 1.2 million dollars a year, a salary higher than the one he received Uriel antuna at Flock, who came out in exchange for “Louse”.

Chivas would offer a amount similar to Alan Waiter, who would currently earn about $ 590,000 in Pumas according to data from Salary Sport.

