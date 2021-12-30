Norman Reedus joins the rumors about playing Ghost Rider in the MCU

For several months, rumors have been circulating on social networks about the next new characters that will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), one of the most popular names being that of the ghost avenger “Ghost rider”.

One of the favorite actors to play the infernal motorcyclist is nothing more and nothing less than Norma Reedus, the actor who rose to fame and worldwide renown for his role as Daryl Dixon on the famous ABC series ‘The Walking Dead’.

Although there are other names that also surround the Marvel antihero, Reedus has recently raised suspicions that link him to Ghost Rider due to a simple but very significant action, because while Twitter is filled with the enormous expectation and excitement of fans when imagine the actor in the role, he joins them by liking many of these publications.

Previously, Ghost Rider was played by Nicolas Cage in a movie released in 2007, as well as in the sequel to it. There are many versions of the character, the best known being that of Johnny Blaze, who drives a motorcycle and wears a black leather jacket, in addition to always carrying a chain that he uses as a whip, without forgetting of course his singularity: he looks like a skull in flames that embrace his entire aura and the vehicle in which he moves.

Gabriel Luna He also got into the skin of the Marvel character in the series Agents of SHIELD, playing a Hispanic version of the hero where his alter ego is named Robbie Reyes and drives a car instead of a motorcycle.

