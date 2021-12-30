“No chance for me to come back”: Dwayne Johnson declined Vin Diesel’s invitation to return to Fast and the Furious

Forget about the possibility of seeing Hobbs again next to Toretto and company. Dwayne johnson publicly announced that he will not accept an invitation from Vin Diesel to return to the central films of the franchise of Fast and Furious.

The words of the former WWE champion came after Diesel himself used his Instagram account to request Johnson’s return to the saga.

“My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, in my case my children talk about you as Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday where good wishes are not sent … but the time has come. The legacy awaits “Vin Diesel wrote last November. “I told you years ago that I was going to keep the promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we were going to reach and manifest the best ending of Fast which is 10! I say this from love … but you must appear”He added.

But in conversation with CNN, Johnson criticized his former partner for making the request public after the two had previously spoken privately about his refusal to return.

“I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always support the franchise to be successful, but that there is no chance that it will return.“Asked the interpreter of Hobbs.

“Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation. I did not like that he took out his children as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out of this. We talked about this for months and came to a clear understandingJohnson stressed.

As part of the interview, “The Rock” also stated that his goal was always to end his journey with the franchise with both “gratitude” and “grace.” However, “it is unfortunate that this public dialogue muddies the waters.”

“However, I am confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver with the audience. I really wish the best of luck and the greatest success in the next chapter to my former colleagues and team members, ”he concluded.