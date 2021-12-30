Nintendo Switch’s Panda Controller is canceled after nearly $ 2 million raised – Nintenderos

We bring a surprising news related to one of the most striking independent products in recent months. Its about Kickstarter for command Panda inspired by the GameCube controller.

Apparently this project has been canceled despite having broken records in funds raised. However, the creator has not been able to launch it this December as planned and therefore believes that it no longer makes sense to go ahead with the Kickstarter.

Had raised about 2 million dollars in funds and had over 14,000 backers, and now they have confirmed that all of this will be reimbursed and that will seek “outside investments” to continue this project. We leave you with the statements offered in this regard:

Thanks to everyone for your support! We are really impressed by the positivity we have received for the Panda Controller. This project has been a labor of love for almost 3 years and this response was something we could never have expected. It has been really amazing to be a part of setting records and showing people how strong our community is when it is unified.

