Nintendo launches these Offers “Happy New Year” Promotion of up to 75% in the Switch eShop: complete list of discounts – Nintenderos

Interesting news from Nintendo. The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available from today until January 12, 2022 at 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various featured titles. For now these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access the eShop for this territory by following these steps.

Here you have the most outstanding ones with the normal price and the price lowered to the right:

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush

€ 59.99€ 47.99 *

—–

1-2-Switch

1-2-Switch

€ 49.99€ 34.99 *

—–

JUST DANCE 2022

JUST DANCE 2022

€ 59.99€ 40.19 *

—–

Team Sonic Racing ™

Team Sonic Racing ™

€ 39.99€ 19.99 *

—–

Yoshi's Crafted World

Yoshi’s Crafted World

€ 59.99€ 39.99 *

—–

DRAGON BALL® FighterZ

DRAGON BALL® FighterZ

€ 59.99€ 9.59 *

—–

LEGO® Marvel ™ Super Heroes

LEGO® Marvel ™ Super Heroes

€ 39.99€ 19.99 *

—–

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

€ 39.99€ 29.99 *

—–

Tetris® Effect: Connected

Tetris® Effect: Connected

€ 39.99€ 26.79 *

—–

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

€ 49.99€ 34.99 *

—–

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

€ 14.99€ 7.49 *

—–

Street Fighter ™ 30th Anniversary Collection

Street Fighter ™ 30th Anniversary Collection

€ 29.99€ 14.99 *

You have the complete list of games in the promotion here. What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

Fountain.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker