Nintendo launches these Offers “Happy New Year” Promotion of up to 75% in the Switch eShop: complete list of discounts – Nintenderos

Interesting news from Nintendo. The company has launched a new promotion for this season with discounts on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

As shared, this promotion will be available from today until January 12, 2022 at 23:59 CET. Specifically, the promotion will offer discounts of up to 75% on various featured titles. For now these offers are only available in Europe, but remember that you can access the eShop for this territory by following these steps.

Here you have the most outstanding ones with the normal price and the price lowered to the right:

Mario Golf: Super Rush € 59.99€ 47.99 * Dust off your cart and clubs to play Mario Golf: Super Rush, the latest installment in the Mario Golf series for Nintendo Switch! —–

1-2-Switch € 49.99€ 34.99 * Look your rival in the eye and discover the many features of the Joy-Con controllers on 1-2-Switch for Nintendo Switch! —–

JUST DANCE 2022 € 59.99€ 40.19 * Gather your friends and have a great time with everyone! It’s time to dance with Just Dance 2022. —–

Team Sonic Racing ™ € 39.99€ 19.99 * Take on your friends in spectacular multiplayer races! —–

Yoshi’s Crafted World € 59.99€ 39.99 * Traverse both sides of handcrafted levels in Yoshi’s Crafted World for Nintendo Switch! —–

DRAGON BALL® FighterZ € 59.99€ 9.59 * The acclaimed DRAGON BALL FighterZ now brings its spectacular combat and mighty warriors to Nintendo Switch. —–

LEGO® Marvel ™ Super Heroes € 39.99€ 19.99 * LEGO® Marvel ™ Super Heroes includes an original story spanning the entire Marvel Universe. —–

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania € 39.99€ 29.99 * Have fun with your favorite monkey panda in the funniest Super Monkey Ball adventure! —–

Tetris® Effect: Connected € 39.99€ 26.79 * Local or online multiplayer, anywhere, however you play: everything is connected! —–

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition € 49.99€ 34.99 * The battle to rise with the Divine has begun. —–

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime € 14.99€ 7.49 * Deep space is a dangerous place, but you don’t have to face it alone! —–

Street Fighter ™ 30th Anniversary Collection € 29.99€ 14.99 * 12 arcade classics in one collection!

You have the complete list of games in the promotion here. What do you think? You can find similar offers at this link.

