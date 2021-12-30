Nicole Kidman filmed The Hours depressed after divorce from Tom Cruise

Millennium Digital

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise formed a period couple during the 1990s, a decade in which they were married before 2001, when they decided to separate after 11 years together. Now the actress revealed to have been depressed and thus filmed the film ‘The Hours’, where she played the writer Virginia Woolf and won an Oscar for her role.

In interview for the program This Cultural Life from the british chain BBC Radio 4, the actress He told what it was like to play the character with depression, show the fight for his mental health and have filmed the suicide by drowning, which he asked without a double.

“I think I was in a place at the time that was remote, depressed, not in my own body“, he expressed.”So the idea of ​​Virginia coming through me, it was practically an open vessel for it to happen. And I think Stephen (Daldry, director) was very sensitive to me because he knew it.“he added.

Nicole also shared how she feels after going through so many experiences with mental health: “he deepened and traversed many different landscapes of mental health and loss and ideas and joy and brought up the birth and you know, life is what it is“.

This is how Nicole has seen growth in herself and does not regret what has happened. In 2012, it recovers Daily mail, had already spoken about the depression that suffered after the separation: “When it didn’t work, I had to dig deep and find my way through depression. I do not regret everything. It was all part of the growth“.

They also recover that, in large part, the depression was due to not being able to conceive a child with Tom, and it was not until 2008 that with her husband Keith Urban welcomed his first biological daughter.

“I spent a lot of time thinking that this was not going to happen in my life and trying to understand that. When it happened, and to make it a surprise, it was great“, He said. “Every woman who has been through all those ups and downs knows the depression that comes with it.“he added.

The actress also said: “Tried and failed and failed and failed. I don’t want to go into detail, but I have had an ectopic pregnancy, miscarriages, and have had fertility treatments. I’ve done everything I can to try to get pregnant“.

