Nicole Kidman answers a sexist question about Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman has given the best answer to a sexist question about her marriage to Tom Cruise. The actress, who is in full promotion of her film ‘Being the Ricardos’ (available now on Prime Video), has been reaping successes throughout her career and, specifically, in recent years she has participated in very powerful productions that have placed her at the center of many conversations.

His role in ‘Big Little Lies’ gave visibility in a very crude way to the situation of many women who suffer gender violence, and their participation in ‘Bomshell’ It served to open debates that revolved around the sexual assault and abuse that still exists today in the television and film industry. The actress is a staunch feminist activist, and this was revealed in an interview with The Guardian.

In this one, Nicole talks about Lucille Ball’s relationship with Desi Arnaz, which is part of the main plot of her latest film: “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work, but some extraordinary things come from there and I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending. ”

The interviewer then asked if this is how she could also refer to the relationship she had with Tom Cruise, and that’s when she jumped: “Oh my gosh, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that was so long ago. which is not in this equation. So no. And I would also ask that they not pigeonhole me that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m not sure anyone would suggest that to a man“.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nicole was married to Tom Cruise for 11 years, from 1990 to 2001, and during their marriage they adopted two children, Isabella (29 years old) and Connor (26 years old). The relationship must have ended so badly (they did not give many details, but the rumors were constant) that when Nicole finally got the divorce she could not contain her state of liberation and relief, and the photos they took of her after leaving court, Even today they are so popular that they are even used as ‘memes’.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Years after that episode, Nicole met Keith Urban on the road, they married in 2006 and have two daughters in common. Something about which he also reflects in the interview that has brought us here: “When I met Keith Urban he asked me: “How is your heart?”. And I replied: “Open.”

Thanks for being so inspiring Nicole!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io