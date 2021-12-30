Nico, Gimena and Benjamín tell us about their connection with Leo DiCaprio and the formula for success

On Monday the city of Mar del Plata held an event to kick off the 2022 summer season, together with the casts that will make up its diverse summer billboard.

Among them were Nicolás Vázquez, Gimena Accardi and Benjamín Rojas, the trio that comes from exhausting towns in CABA with “One Week Nothing More” and that he hopes to repeat in the seaside resort.

Filo.News was present at the event that took place in the exclusive venue of The Normandine, in Playa Grande and there we were able to approach the boys who were open to chat a bit about everything.

The first to take the reins of the note was Nico, who is also the producer of the work, and a bit the head of the company, although his modesty and good vibes would correct me if I said it out loud.

“It is a happiness to be able to work on what one loves, as a couple, in a comedy that is more than approved and working with Gime is a blessing, it comes from Yapa and makes everything much more beautiful “He begins by saying of his colleague and partner, up and down the stage.

And add: “It is a very important season for everyone, where fortunately everything is reopened, and people really want to come, there is 99% occupancy in Mar del Plata. So that summons us and motivates the celebration and we are really looking forward to make them laugh“, he assures.

-What does it feel like to come with such good word of mouth from Bs.As?

There Gimenna takes the floor and tells us: “Yes, this is the fourth season, and the other three previous ones, thank God they were a resounding success in Corrientes Street, so we hope it will be repeated here in Mar del Plata”, expresses.

“This work is not just a comedy, but it is a sitcom and it is a proven genre”

And it adds: “Five years ago we did the last season with “The Other Side of the Bed”, coincidentally with this same cast, and it was very successful at the time, and we always appreciate that. To the public of Mar del Plata, and of all the provinces that decide to spend the summer on the Atlantic coast and go to the theater knowing that they are going to shit with laughter “, comments.

And add happy: “Word of mouth is the best publicity one can have. And we work very hard to make that happen. And Nico, who is the producer of the work, takes care of that, and of course Mariano de Maria, the director, who does a very meticulous job so that the play works and people come out and say: “ohh boludo, I shit with laughter every 3 seconds, and besides, I’m excited, but I also saw a show, because in a moment the music and there is a screen and there is a setting “, lists and continues: “because this work is not only a comedy, but it is a sitcom and it is a proven genre”.

This trio is once again approved, but who do you dream of working with one day?

Worthy of three comedians, the note turned to an epic moment where we verify the complicity they have with each other and almost as if it were a choir they answered “And, with Leonardo DiCaprio “, after throwing a laugh.

However, the expression was not only there, because Nico had already prepared a video, which is on his Instagram account, where in an interview they made to the actor from “Do not look up” and thanks to the “magic of subtitles” ends up recommending the play that opens this coming January 1 at the Roxy-Radio City theater

Benjamin says: “I don’t know if they saw it but Leo is a big fan of this work “, to be quickly interrupted by Nico, who, cell phone in hand, shows us the material where DiCaprio is seen praising the resemblance he has with Benjamin, and gives him advice on how to comb his hair so that they do not confuse them more.

To put a little sense to the thing, it is Gimena who directs the note and comments: “Obviously, this he will never see, but if one day he gets it, he will say who are these three kids who talk about me all the time ?!”, it states.

– Do you happen to be on a trip and see a famous person and ask for a photo? Are they cholulos?

Nico- “What happened to me when I met him Leo Messi, that I asked for a photo, and then a very crazy thing happened to me that was on a trip too, that we asked each other for a photo, with Gaten matarazzo the baby from Stranger Things. Because we were leaving a restaurant and I just told him: “Crazy, we are colleagues, I am an actor, I watch your series”, Explain.

“And of course, I forgot that he was a baby, and he tells me how you are an actor, who you are he tells me, I show him my instagram, he sees my followers and he stayed … As if saying who he is. I uploaded the photo and he began to follow me “, ends with his anecdote.

And you Benja? I consulted “I ran it to Morgan freeman once to ask him for a photo, and he very getting into a car looked at me strangely, and I told him I’m an actor, Argentina, but he was like getting into the car and he said wave: go ahead, go ahead! But … I greeted him “he exclaims.

“I’m very happy making people laugh, because it’s good for me too. So for now, comedy is good for me.” Nico Vazquez

-And how are you when they come to ask you for a photo?

Nico: “That’s sweetie, do you know what to thank for working on this? Because there are not many jobs that applaud you, that say nice things to you, that pay to see you “ Vázquez mentions and Benja adds:

“And the beautiful things they say about the work, that is priceless. More than they want to know something about your life, which is logical because we are public people, but that they approach you to tell you about the work”, ccount happy.

Gimena adds: “That is nice, but there is something more beautiful than we talked about it with Nico and that is that a week ago we have been here in Mar del Plata and we are going to walk along the boulevard in the morning, and people recognize you full of love and tell us, How nice, thanks for coming, I already have my ticket, I’m going to go see you .. That’s wonderful “, synthesize.

Nico: “And that of being happy for the other, because you can, if you believe it a little, think that people know you, know you from TV, 26 years of work, but in reality they do not know you. Once, they feel close to you and wish you the best. And that is worth a lot to me. And that is something that I wish, to be able to wish the other the best always, whether you know him or not. To have a more empathetic world , more humane, more loving. The pandemic came for that, to make us more vulnerable, more empathetic “.

-How do you handle criticism and haters?

Nico: “Welcome, constructive criticism is always great. The criticisms that have to do with hatred, that come from people who deposit their own frustrations on you, I really wish you that you can have a better life, and that you can visualize that it is not good to be like that with anyone. We are prepared, perhaps, for criticism because we work with that, but there are people who suffer a lot and end up suffering severe disorders “, Explain.

The note is coming to an end, while the smell of the sea invades us along with its representative breeze and Nico wants to highlight something else, which has to do with the happiness he feels, and needs, every time he gets on stage and meets his mission to make people laugh. For him, for those he loves and for the public that goes in search of a small dose of happiness that the work has provided for four years.

“I’m very happy making people laugh, because it’s good for me too. So for now, comedy is good for me.”, ends.