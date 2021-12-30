New Year’s Makeup: 7 Latin Celebrity Looks to Inspire You

New Years Eve makeup ideas may seem intimidating and over the top, but they don’t have to be! In fact, there are many Makeup styles for New Years Eve low maintenance that you can easily accomplish without having to watch a million tutorials to master.

We were inspired by some of the Best Latin Celebrity Makeup Looks of the Year, on the red carpets and beyond, and we’ve rounded up some of the best options that you can recreate yourself for a glitzy and glitzy ring in the New Year.

Whether you’re figuring out how to wear bold colors, wanting to get a touch of glamorous glitter, or just looking to take a relatively neutral look to the next level, you’re sure to find something you like among these styles!

1- Eiza González

Eiza González dazzled at the Met Gala 2021 by paying tribute to the divas of the 50s, the Mexican actress wore a delineated cat eye, red lips and a lot of contour to highlight her features. A simple but stunning makeup look.

2- Alicia Machado

The Venezuelan presenter had a great 2021, with a makeover included. Alicia Machado not only shines on the small screen, but outside of it, so get inspired by one of her latest makeup looks: smoky eyes, nude lips and highlighter to shine on the last night of 2021.

3- Jennifer Lopez

Another relatively easy look to emulate is the one Jennifer Lopez showed at the premiere of the movie The Last Duel. The makeup done by Mary Phillips is composed of brown, highlighter shadows in the eye socket and in the inner corner of the eye. The final touch is the gloss on a brown lipstick.

4- Adamari Lopez

If you love natural makeup like Adamari Lopez, take inspiration from the look created by makeup artist Lety Balbuena, who made an eyeliner with a blurred finish, which she complemented with peach shadows. Pink lipstick is a great way to stand out.

5- Jessica Alba

If you are looking for a more dramatic eye look, this Jessica Alba eye makeup is a good way to go. The smoky liner on the bottom edges will make your eyes pop. The businesswoman did not use lipstick, she only hydrated her lips with balm and later applied gloss for a little shine.

6- Roselyn Sanchez

For a brighter celebratory look, simply choose a sparkly eyeshadow in an eye-catching shade and add a touch of mascara or line your eyes like Roselyn Sanchez.

7- Sofia Vergara

If you are looking for a more glamorous look, take inspiration from Sofía Vergara, who did a large eyeliner that reaches the end of the eyebrow. Line your lips, apply a brown lipstick and you’re done.