Neither Romo nor Pizarro, the surprising foreign reinforcement that Rayados signed

December 29, 2021 · 17:43 hs

In the middle of the country market, the names that have wandered around Rayados from Monterrey They are practically endless, the most likely being Luis Romo and Rodolfo Pizarro of whom it is already taken for granted that they will join the Albiazul team.

However, there is a name that has gone unnoticed, as it has failed to capture the attention of the general public, since the player will not be registered in the first instance with the first team led by Javier Aguirre.

In this context, the foreign player who surprisingly signed Striped, is Aymar Ayoví, Ecuadorian soccer player, son of the former Rayados player, Walter Ayoví and who will be playing with Raya2 Expansión, in case of passing a trial period.

Who is Aymar Ayoví?

The youth Aymar Ayoví will be playing for Stripe2 Expansion as long as it passes a trial period. The Ecuadorian player has been part of the lower forces of Liga de Quito, in addition to integrating some minor teams from Ecuador.

On the left, Aymar Ayoví. Photo: The North

