NASA announces that the James Webb telescope will be able to operate for “much more” than the planned 10 years due to fuel savings

This was made possible by “launch accuracy” that “exceeded requirements” and two precise mid-course course correction maneuvers.

NASA announced Wednesday that, after analyzing the initial trajectory of the James Webb Space Telescope, it probably has enough fuel to support the scientific mission for “much more” than ten years.

The report shows that less propulsion is needed than originally planned to correct the instrument’s trajectory towards its final orbit, thanks to two precise mid-way heading correction maneuvers it performed with small engines. The first of them increased its speed by 72.4 kilometers per hour and the second by 10.1 km / h.

According to the space agency, fuel savings are also due “largely to the accuracy of the launch, “which” exceeded the requirements “ to put Webb on the right track. Despite the fact that the artifact will be in space for longer than the original estimate of at least five years, other factors could ultimately affect its final life.

The most powerful and expensive telescope in history

This space telescope was launched this Saturday by the Ariane 5 rocket and is a project led by NASA, with the participation of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

The telescope, considered the most powerful and expensive in history, will allow astronomers to see space with new ‘eyes’ and access previously inaccessible corners of the universe. That’s it 100 times more powerful than its predecessor Hubble, which is about to turn 32 years in orbit.

Among the reasons for its relative short life, compared to Hubble, are the limitations of its design: to guarantee the high sensitivity of the sensor that penetrates the depths of the infrared, it is necessary to constantly cool it with liquid helium to 267 degrees Celsius. below zero. When the refrigerator runs out, the James Webb will ‘die’.