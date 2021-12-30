Morena seeks to build a cutting-edge health system: Monreal

The Parliamentary Group of Morena at Senate works to build a health system that guarantees dignified medical care, with access to medicines, vaccines and necessary supplies, and a medical staff with better salaries, said the senator Ricardo Monreal Avila.

In a message published on social networks, as part of his report of results during the last three years, the leader of the legislative majority in the Senate affirmed that in this way, he has said no to the transas, to the businesses of before and interests in the sector.

Monreal Ávila considered that the vaccination plan has been successful and fair: “the Mexican people deserve a state-of-the-art health system; We are working to achieve this and to achieve fairer and more dignified conditions for all, for all ”.

He recalled that, in the political transition, the new administration found in 2018 a health system with abandoned hospitals, without medical equipment, half-built, and with a deficit of more than 200 thousand specialists.

“The senators and senators of Morena and their allies face this situation convinced that Mexican men and women have the right to decent medical care, access to innovative and cutting-edge health treatments and medical personnel with better salaries.”

In addition, he stressed, the purchase of medicines, vaccines and supplies abroad at competitive prices was ensured.

“Surely you, me and many others have already been vaccinated. For us, the vaccination plan has been successful and it has been fair. Not the same transactions, not the same businesses, not the same interests; the population is the only one that deserves attention, decorum and dignified treatment, “he said.

Ricardo Monreal also said that another of the priorities for the transformation of our country is to protect children and adolescents:

“We work to improve the present of our country and, above all, we work for a future in which children and adolescents can develop in freedom, with peace and harmony; as well as for a more just, inclusive and egalitarian society ”, he pointed out.

In addition, he recalled that it was necessary to reverse the so-called Educational Reform of 2013, which established a regime of punishment, persecution and injustice against teachers and education workers.

The leader of the Morena senators affirmed that the new reform, which was approved by the senators in the LXIV Legislature, restored the social and humanistic spirit of education, and made it clear that learning is not a privilege, but a right of the people.

