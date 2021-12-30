Miguel Ruiz, Retina specialist, analyzes pathologies

Miguel Ruiz Miguel, Retina specialist at Miranza Begitek and Ókular.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), retinal detachment or hereditary dystrophies are some of the main ocular pathologies. Miguel Ruiz Miguel, Retina specialist for Miranza Begitek and Miranza Ókular, dissects for Redacción Médica the news of a specialty that, he affirms, “has not stopped in the entire pandemic“.

What are the main pathologies that affect the retina?

Among the main problems that can be suffered at the level of the retina, I would highlight, in the first place, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a disease that affects some 700,000 people in Spain, which represents 1.5 percent of the current population. And, considering the population over 50 years of age, we can speak of a prevalence that reaches up to 5.3 percent.

In addition, we can also highlight retinal detachment, epiretinal membranes and other vascular diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and, finally, hereditary retinal dystrophies.

What does each of the pathologies consist of?

AMD is a degenerative disease associated with old age that affects central vision and, therefore, daily activities such as reading, watching television or recognizing people’s faces. Therefore, it is considered a very important and critical pathology for many people.

For its part, retinal detachment is the separation of the retina. This layer is separated from the natural walls of the eye, causing an abrupt loss of vision, very acute and very important depending on the amount of retina that is detached or separated from the layers of the eye.

We also have macular epiretinal membranes, a kind of ‘cellophane paper’ that adheres in the central part of the eye, covering the macula. This ‘paper’ causes a wrinkling of the same and causes the patient to have a distorted vision and also a decrease, more or less variable, in visual acuity.

“Hereditary retinal dystrophies affect one in every 3,000 people in our country”

On the other hand, diabetic retinopathy is a progressive disorder of vascular origin that people with diabetes usually suffer from and leads to progressive visual impairment. In current times and in our environment, although we have managed to control it in some aspects, it is mainly caused by macular edema, that is, by the accumulation of fluid in the macula.

And finally, we must mention genetic diseases. Among them are the hereditary dystrophies of the retina, the prevalence of which affects one in every 3,000 people in our country and produces a visual alteration. On some occasions, these occur at an early age, causing a degeneration of the cells of the retina and their cell death.

What type of control do they require and why?

Control varies depending on the disease, but periodic monitoring is required in all of them. We can talk about the fact that some types of AMD sometimes require monthly controls, since it is necessary to detect very early the activation of these vascular complexes that form under the macula and that would require immediate treatment with drugs called antiangiogenic drugs.

Another example is diabetic retinopathy, which we control, in the most aggressive forms, every two or three months. On the other hand, in other pathologies such as epiretinal membranes and hereditary retinal dystrophies, a biannual or annual check-up is sufficient.

What symptoms should alert us to possible retinal problems?

It is very important when we are with the patient, without overly distressing him, to tell him the possible symptoms that may alarm him. For example, in the case of retinal detachment, there is the perception of floaters, lights or the vision of a black shadow in your visual field. In that case, if the patient perceives it, he should go to the emergency room, since it is a pathology that must be treated and operated urgently.

In the case of AMD, the most relevant symptoms are difficulty reading or seeing deformed everyday items. In addition, we give these patients some sheets with a specific grid so that they can perform self-tests.

What retinal pathologies can be asymptomatic, at least in the early stages?

In this plot, the most important would be diabetic retinopathy, since we consider it a pathology that does not warn. That is, in the first stages, injuries such as hemorrhages, exudation or venous pathologies that do not cause symptoms can occur. Therefore, it is necessary to carry out a periodic examination of the fundus to monitor its progress.

What follow-up guidelines are indicated for these patients? And for the population at risk?

We have mentioned variable follow-up depending on the pathology, from monthly in AMD to annual in epiretinal membranes. But, at this point, I would mention individuals with diabetes as risk subjects and also people over 65 years of age in the case of AMD. These two populations may be a target to be able to have them more monitored.

“20 or 25 years ago we spoke of some retinal pathologies as something that had no solution and that has radically changed”

Speaking of different diseases, in the case of AMD, age is obviously the main risk factor and something that cannot be avoided. But it should also be noted the family history, the consumption of tobacco throughout life, a poor diet of fruit and vegetables, as well as a continuous exposure to the sun in previous years. All of these factors contribute to AMD being more aggressive.

In the case of retinal detachment, we would speak of more or less variable myopia, family history, previous surgeries or trauma to the eye to which it has been subjected. These are the most relevant when considering retinal detachment.

Can these pathologies be treated successfully?

Yes, without a doubt. About 20 or 25 years ago we spoke of some retinal pathologies as something that, in many cases, did not have much solution, and this has radically changed. In the case of AMD, we have powerful anti-angiogenic weapons that, injected periodically into the eye, are capable of stopping and controlling the progression of the disease in many cases.

Also in diabetic retinopathy, these same antiangiogenic agents are used, as well as slow and sustained release corticosteroids that are injected into the eye.

On the other hand, in the case of retinal detachment and epiretinal membranes, the patient must be operated on, the surgical approach being satisfactory in a high percentage of cases.

Perhaps the chapter where we have made the least progress is in hereditary retinal dystrophies. In these, we still do not have many treatments applied in the clinic, but there are already gene therapies directed against specific genetic alterations and that will be the gateway to the solution of other diseases in the relatively near future.

Are current techniques able to restore vision or only slow the progress in vision loss?

In the case of AMD or diabetic retinopathy, these antiangiogenic drugs are often capable of improving compromised vision in the initial stages, as long as we can monitor the disease. The problem that we sometimes face is that, as time passes, macular deterioration and the loss of efficacy of these drugs can cause these improvements to be somewhat compromised.

However, we managed to stabilize many others. In the case of surgical pathologies, such as retinal detachment and epiretinal membranes, they are capable of considerable improvement. The key is an early approach and expert hands when dealing with these cases.

“The spacing of the treatments has been able to influence some patients who have not been able to attend the consultations”

In the case of AMD, we would highlight that other antiangiogenic drugs will arrive in the coming years that will provide greater durability and less frequency of administration. The problem we currently have is that we must monitor and inject the patient into the eye many times throughout the year. On the other hand, with these drugs that are going to arrive, all this is going to be spaced, allowing greater control of the disease and a much greater spacing of visits.

As for hereditary retinal dystrophies, they are already being treated in our country, such as Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), produced by a specific congenital alteration that is treated with a gene therapy directed by a viral vector that is injected by under the retina.

These advances open the door to new and future very promising therapies for the repair of defective genes that occur in these diseases.

The state of pandemic in recent years, has it affected in any way the follow-up of these patients? Have you noticed a worsening of them due to spacing more controls or treatments due to fear of visiting each other?

It is true that, without a doubt, the spacing of the controls or treatments has been able to influence some cases of patients who, due to fear or other circumstances, have not been able to attend the consultations.

But here I must say that, both in public and private health centers, frequent monitoring and the administration of eye injections that are necessary in some pathologies, have not stopped throughout the pandemic. We have continued to work at the same level and pace.

In this sense, we could affirm the same in cases of care for emergency pathologies such as retinal detachments, which have been treated in a similar way to when we were not in a pandemic.