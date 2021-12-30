Mexican doctor updates an international book on pathological anatomy

Academic training is mandatory for any aspiring doctor. Within the classrooms, the knowledge base necessary to carry out this profession is obtained. While the complementary part corresponds to the stay in hospitals. Although in all cases there is a pathological anatomy book that is quite common among young people and it is “Structural and Functional Pathology” by Dr. Vinay Kumar and published by the Elsevier publishing house.

It is likely that you know it or have consulted it sometime during your student period. Like other printed materials, it is also a good idea to review it periodically for all the information it contains. In this way you will have enough knowledge to care for your patients.

Mexican doctor makes history

But now the most interesting thing is that a doctor from our country participated in updating the most recent edition of this pathological anatomy book. This is Dr. Ismael Vásquez Moctezuma, who is an academic and researcher at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

The professor of the Higher School of Medicine (ESM) noted that the English text was first published in 1957. Since then it has been translated into several languages ​​and is a seminal treatise on pathology of great use to physicians in training.

“When reviewing the tenth edition in English, I realized that there were some concepts that needed to be specified to enrich the information and provide young people with more accurate ideas.”

Facilitate the learning of medical students

The professor attached to the National System of Researchers (SNI) Level I, who has two decades of experience in editing and correcting scientific texts, indicated that Mexico is the Spanish-speaking country in which this pathological anatomy book is sold the most. Therefore, he considered that he could make an important contribution to the Spanish edition.

“I got in touch with Doctor Vinay Kumar, author of the book, and he agreed that I would participate as a reviewer of the tenth version in our language.”

That way, he said, now the Medicine students They have clearer certain concepts, which were adapted from the English edition to Spanish and now the information is more understandable for students. He also pointed out that it is very important that young people have access to very precise information from the first semesters because that avoids future confusion.

Elsevier publisher itself has noted that the most recent volume, which consists of 1,377 pages, has been revised and updated in its entirety. Now it has significant changes aimed at providing a higher quality work in which the IPN specialist contributed prominently.

The polytechnic researcher participated in the technical-scientific review of chapter 2, which deals with injury, cell death and adaptations; of section 3, related to inflammation and repair; Chapter Four, which addresses hemodynamic disorders, thromboembolic disease, and shock; in addition to chapter 7, corresponding to neoplasms.

In this context, Dr. Ismael Vásquez Moctezuma indicated that “now our undergraduate and graduate students will be able to have a bibliographic material of the best quality.”