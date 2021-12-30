Media will invest more than 100 billion dollars in streaming

The eight major media groups of EU plan to spend at least $ 115 billion on new movies and TV shows next year in their quest for a business of streaming money-losing video for most of them.

The huge investment outlays come amid concerns that it will be more difficult to attract new clients in 2022 after growth fueled by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The alternative, however, is to stay out of the gold rush. streaming.

“There is no going back,” said media analyst Michael Nathason of Moffett nathason. “The only way to compete is by spending more and more money on premium content.”

ElFinancial Times calculated projected expenses based on company disclosures and analyst reports. An entertainment industry executive rated them as “Mind-blowing.”

Most companies – a list that includes Walt disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia Y Amazon– prepare to accumulate losses from their streaming units. If sports rights are included, total cumulative spending is estimated to rise to about $ 140 billion.

Disney’s investment in streaming content is likely to grow 35 to 40 percent in 2022, according to estimates by Morgan stanley.

The company’s spending on all new movies and TV series is expected to reach $ 23 billion, although the figure rises to $ 33 billion including sports rights, up 32 percent compared to total content spending for the United States. 2021, and 65 percent more than in 2020.

Among the programs that Disney is scheduled for 2022 is a new version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, a new installment of the franchise Cars, Y Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan mcgregor. Netflix, ViacomCBS, Fox Y Manzana they also intend to spend billions of dollars on content.

“The real headline in 2022 is the amount of money allocated to platforms for content,” he said. John sloss, partner of the law firm Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes and director of Cinetic Media, a talent management and consulting agency. “It’s just mind blowing.”

Subscriber growth slowed to Netflix, service streaming Disney + from Disney and others in recent quarters. The executives of Netflix They hold a weaker scheduling schedule responsible for coronavirus-related production delays, a problem that dogged the entire industry.

But the fact that even the industry leader has to invest heavily to produce shows and keep up with competitors has caused some investors to wonder if streaming video is a good deal.

Netflix is poised to spend more than $ 17 billion on content next year, 25 percent more than in 2021 and 57 percent more compared to the $ 10.8 billion it spent in 2020. The company expects to break even. and achieve positive free cash flow in 2022.

“This is going to be a milestone for Netflix”, If it achieves those goals, he said Tuna Amobi, Senior Media & Entertainment Equity Analyst at CFRA.

However, for more traditional media companies, the transition from traditional television and movies to streaming “Significantly diluted profit margins,” he recently noted Morgan stanley.

“The market is increasingly concerned that there is no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” said the bank’s analysts.

Costs have risen across the board as big entertainment and tech companies rush to churn out more shows to fuel their entertainment services. streaming. Find locations to record in The Angels it has become difficult. The filming sets, historically a form of niche real estate, attracted investment from private equity groups Blackstone Y TPG.