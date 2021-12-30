Matt Damon and Ben Affleck told why their first on-screen kiss was removed from The Last Duel – Para Ti Magazine

The actors revealed the details of the scene that was not … But many would have liked to see!

They have been working together in Hollywood for more than 30 yearsThey are also great friends. They were going to have a passionate scene on the big screen but it ultimately didn’t happen.

“In the real original version of that scene, the way the ceremony is carried out was by kissing everyone on the mouth “, He said Affleck recently to Entertainment tonight about a part of the script that he wrote with Damon.

“That would have been our first kiss on screen.”added Damon, 51, while Affleck, 49, joked: “Will have to wait”.

Affleck noted that Ridley thought it would be a distraction, and his instincts are pretty good “, so the scene was removed before the cameras started rolling.

Pure improvisation

“Yeah, the two characters really hate each other and that was a lot of fun.”, He said Damon. “In fact, in the scene where I kneel before him, Ben just improvised this thing where I started saying my line and he just cut me off and said, ‘Closer.’ And I have to get up and kneel in front of him again. He just did that and released it, and it wasn’t in the script. “

Damon also made jokes that since Affleck went on to direct successful Academy Award-winning films like “Argo,” he actually has to “Kneel before him” when they see each other. “This is how I have to get into your house,” he said.

“The Last Duel” premiered to mixed reviews at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Matt is one of the few people I really trust and I think has my best interests.”, Affleck previously told EW about re-teaming with Damon to write “The Last Duel,” which will have its world premiere on Friday October 15th.