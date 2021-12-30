Marvel 2022: Movies, series, comics, games and EVERYTHING that the MCU will release this year

The Marvel Universe us passionate and if you are like us; Big fans of its movies, series, comics and games, here we are going to present you the LIST of projects that the company is preparing for this 2022.

2022: MARVEL celebrates SPIDERMAN’s anniversary

Next year is very important for the history of Marvel Comics, as it will be 60 years since Spiderman debuted in the pages of the Amazing Fantasy # 15 comic.

In regards to comics, MARVEL must conclude the story of Spider-Man Beyond in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, where the villain called Goblin Queen will debut.

In terms of movies, it is likely that we will not see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in 2022, but two non-MCU films are about to be released; that of “Morbius”, with Jared Leto and in November “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One“.

Most important sequels that we will see from the UCM in 2022

The PHASE 4 of the UCM started in 2021 and in 2022 fans will be able to see the most anticipated sequels. The first of them is Doctor Strange, in the Multiverse of Madness, which will premiere in May, under the baton of Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange. The film will include the appearance of Wanda Maximoff: (The Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

After the premiere of Dr Strange it is the turn of THOR: Love and Thunder, where we will see his beloved Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) again. The story is based on the comics of the Asgardian god, whom in the film we will see next to his friends from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Then it will come Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that cCloses the list of MCU films in November 2022, and in this sequel we will see how after the death of the protagonist, Chadwick Boseman, his sister, Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) will become the new great Black Panther.

X MEN; the return

In 2019, MARVEL renewed the X-MEN line of comics with “House of X” and “Powers of X”, and now, in 2022 they will release a new story that will bear the name of “Destiny of X”, in addition to ” X-Men Red “,” The Immortal X-Men “,” Knights of X “and” Legion of X “.

What SERIES will arrive at DISNEY PLUS in 2022?

Although until now there are no specific DATES, we await the launch of Ms. Marvel by DISNEY PLUS between July and September. It will be Iman Vellani who brings to life Kamala Khan, a great fan of Captain Marvel and a heroine in the making.

The premiere of “She-HULK” also awaits us, starring Tatiana Maslany, who will play Bruce Banner’s cousin.

