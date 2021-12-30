Man who used Covid money for luxurious suits and a Lamborghini goes to trial

Miami.- A man who used the money to help businessmen affected by the pandemic in U.S to wear garments of Louis Vuitton, Gucci Y Chanel and also buy a Lamborghini, appeared this Wednesday in a Florida court that accuses him of several charges of fraud, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Wednesday.

Valesky Barosy, 27, used a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan to purchase luxury items, which also included rolex watches.

Barosy faces five counts of wire fraud, three of money laundering and one of aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from the South Florida Attorney.

The defendant submitted fraudulent loan applications on his behalf and on behalf of his accomplices, seeking more than $ 4.2 million of PPP loans, which are intended to help entrepreneurs affected by the pandemic.

“In each loan application, Barosy falsified the previous year’s expenses, net earnings and the applicant’s payroll, and submitted fraudulent tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, in English),” the prosecution said.

According to the indictment, Barosy and his accomplices received around $ 2.1 million on federal loans.

Prosecutors said Barosy used that money to buy a Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Rolex and Hublot watches and designer clothes from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.

If convicted, Barosy would face up to 132 years in prison.

