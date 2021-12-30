Lovely! Selena Gomez shares a cute photo with one of her dogs

U.S-. Selena Gomez went to his Instagram to once again introduce his fans to one of the family members, a little puppy named Winnie. The artist uploaded a sweet photograph in which she is accompanied by her furry friend. The singer posed without makeup, dressed in a black sweatshirt, and about to give her dog an affectionate kiss.

“Baby Winnie,” he wrote Gomez in the description of the cute photograph that he uploaded with his dog. The artist, who is also the mother of Daisy, a rescue dog, is a fan of introducing her new pets to social media, and tries to do it quite often. During a Instagram Live In March 2020, he revealed that he had recently welcomed her into his home, shortly after the quarantine began.

During the transmission of your Instagram Live, While Gomez was trying to introduce his pets, you could see that Winnie licked and groped his partner Daisy. “I know some friends who are adopting right now just to give the animals a safe place … I couldn’t help it, I have to stay with her,” said the artist, adding that “Winnie and Daisy get along very well.”

“I adopted Daisy a week ago. And she is so sweet. And Winnie is kind of in safe big brother mode, “he said. Gomez at the time. The artist picked up Daisy from one of the shelters near her home in California, and then he spent the entire quarantine with both pets. They even made special appearances during the program of HBO Max, Selena + Chef.

In addition to spending time with your dogs during quarantine, Gomez She was also accompanied by her maternal grandparents and two of her best friends, who also participated in Selena + Chef. “I hope you are taking this seriously. For me, I can’t understand why people don’t take life so seriously. It’s just that it’s very difficult to see because I have grandparents and they are with me, ”he said at the time about the pandemic.