Liga BBVA MX announces 93 cases of COVID-19

The Mexico shouts BBVA Closing 2022 is about to start and the

Liga BBVA MX

you are already facing some problems. Through a statement, it was announced that there are at least 93 positive cases of COVID-19 in the different categories of Mexican soccer.

Rayados from Monterrey It was one of the teams that made positive cases known to its staff. Although no name was mentioned, it was revealed that three footballers contracted the virus and are already isolated from the rest.

93 positive cases in Liga MX

The more than 90 cases of COVID-19 include teams from the Liga MX Women, the Liga BBVA Expansión MX, as well as the lower categories of the Liga BBVA MX. It was a total of 2.48% of positive cases in the tests that were carried out.

The start of the Liga BBVA MX is planned for Thursday, January 6 with a match between the Athletic San Luis and the Pachuca, agreed to be disputed in the Alfonso Lastras. The rest of the day will be played like this: Juárez vs Necaxa Y Puebla vs America in our traditional Botanero Friday.

For Saturday January 8, Striped will face Queretaro, Saints to Tigers Y Tijuana to Blue Cross. The closing of the first date will be Sunday, January 9 with Pumas receiving the Toluca Y Chivas to Mazatlan. The only teams that will not play are Lion Y Atlas who rescheduled their duel for January 19.

The COVID-19 will be present again in the Liga BBVA MX, given the increase in cases of the omicron variant worldwide. We will have to wait what measures will be taken in this regard, both on the field and in the stands, taking into account that not all teams have opened their stadiums 100%.

