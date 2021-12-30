Leonardo Fernández’s great goal on his return to action with Toluca

The Deportivo Toluca, like the rest of the teams MX League, is finalizing details for the Clausura 2022 Tournament. Ignacio Ambriz is working intensely to be able to print a game identity to his clients and thus be able to be the protagonist in the following season. It has some very important signings who will help you, among those who undoubtedly stands out Leonardo Fernandez.

The return of the prodigal son. Thus the Choriceros announced the return of the Uruguayan jewel, who already activated the “Diablo” mode and scored a real goal in Hell. The team that Nacho tactically directs received the Athletic Club Morelia, of the MX Expansion League, in the Nemesio Diez Stadium in a preparation game. The locals won 3-2 and the one in charge of opening the scoring was the exelemento of Tigres UANL.

The new 10 from Toluca took exactly 10 minutes to convert his first goal in this second cycle, a more than special number. After an excellent service passed from the right sector of the scarlet attack, Leo Fernández received alone for the second post and defined with great quality. First and volley, changed the stick ball and made a fool of the visiting goalkeeper.

Morelia, but nevertheless, gave a fight to the Red Devils: 38 minutes into the first half, he matched the actions and even had clear situations to put himself ahead. For the complement, Nacho made several modifications and gave minutes and prominence to many homegrown players. Carlos Guzman, brand new reinforcement that comes precisely from Morelia, took the opportunity and scored 2-1 at 8 minutes to comply with the inexorable law of the ex.

The entire Liga de Expansión MX, once again, surprised the locals and tied the game again at 27 minutes. Fortunately for Ignacio Ambriz, in minute 45 he appeared Abraham Villegas and established the final 3-2, in order to give the victory to Deportivo Toluca. It is always better to train and correct mistakes with favorable results, which is great news for the Devils.

Videos of Deportivo Toluca of the goals: