Leonardo DiCaprio’s four best performances

Netflix just launched Don’t look up saw the return of the ever charming Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays astronomer Dr. Randall Mindy in the Adam McKay film. The 47-year-old actor, producer and activist landed his first role in the entertainment business at the age of five when he appeared on an episode of Romper Room. By 20, he had already earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1993 drama. What is Gilbert Grape eating. Four years later, the worldwide success of Titanic made him one of the favorite stars of Hollywood fans. Fame also trapped him in beautiful and cursed roles for a few years. In more recent projects, DiCaprio has also displayed some never-before-seen aspects of his remarkable acting skills.

Let’s review some of DiCaprio’s best performances and iconic roles that have marked his long career:

What is Gilbert Grape eating

Two years after his film debut in 1991 Bugs 3DiCaprio showed his full potential by playing a teenager with an intellectual disability. The story directed by Lasse Hallström is adapted from the novel by Peter Hedges, who also wrote the script. In a small and remote Iowa town, Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) struggles to support his family after his father’s suicide. Gilbert goes out of his way to throw a party for his little brother Arnie (DiCaprio), who will soon be 18 years old. According to DiCaprio, he improvised a lot on set, but he did it with grace and respect for his character’s condition. The slurred speech, the way he gestured, and the way he turned his eyes seemed like a stroke of genius. DiCaprio earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

Titanic

In the 1997 drama, DiCaprio teamed up with James Cameron to play Jack Dawson, a globetrotter who wins a third-class ticket to the United States thanks to a lucky hand at poker. Aboard the largest ship afloat at the time, Jack meets and falls in love with Rose (Kate Winslet), an upper-class girl engaged to the wealthy snob Cal (Billy Zane). Jack and Rose quickly fall in love and defy all odds to live out their love before tragedy strikes. The film was hugely successful at the box office and was the highest grossing film in history before. Avatar, and then Avengers Endgame, took his place. The film racked up 11 Oscars, including one for best director, but none involved DiCaprio.

The wolf of Wall Street

Shortly after the release of The Great Gatsby DiCaprio surprised critics and fans with his unapologetic work on Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of the memoirs of Jordan Belfort, a corrupt securities trader, who featured a more traditional role for the Californian actor. The story follows the rise and fall of Belfort, exploring the scams he used to build an economic empire. DiCaprio defied morality and common sense to represent the depravity of the financial world. In addition to putting on a one-man performance that included dancing, singing, and breaking the fourth wall, DiCaprio produced the film. While people and critics appreciated DiCaprio’s work, the Academy rejected the actor’s efforts that year. It was the fifth time the Californian actor and Scorsese joined forces since New York Bands.

The reborn

The plot centers on the 19th century explorer Hugh Glass and his efforts to survive after a close encounter with a huge brown bear that leaves him on the brink of death. According to DiCaprio, there was very little fiction in what he did on that set while eating raw bison meat and sleeping on animal carcasses during the shooting. Thanks to Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s star-studded, visually bold drama, DiCaprio ultimately won a coveted Academy Award for Best Actor. The combined efforts of the Mexican director and DiCaprio were well received by critics. In addition to the actor award, Iñárritu took home the Oscar for Best Picture and Emmanuel Lubezki won Best Cinematography.

What are your favorite DiCaprio performances? Let us know in the comment section.