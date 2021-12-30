Leaño sees them as logs and they would leave Chivas in exchange for Alan Mozo

Marcelo Michel Leaño would not consider César Huerta and Jesús Sánchez for Chivas.

December 29, 2021 18:07 hs

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara could undergo further changes in their squad for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and some of the team’s footballers would not have their place secure, among which would be players such as César Huerta and Jesús Sánchez, who would not enter into the plans of Michel Leaño.

Both players could serve as a bargaining chip to try to sign new reinforcements such as Alan Mozo, who would arrive in exchange for 2.6 million dollars to Chivas according to Transfermarkt data.

More from Chivas: Peláez fails again and another luxury reinforcement is snatched from Chivas

Cesar Huerta could be an interesting option to send to Pumas to reduce the price of Alan Mozo, while Jesus Sanchez would seek new opportunities by falling behind Waiter in case it reaches Chivas, and of Carlos Cisneros, who has been used by Marcelo Michel Leaño as a right back.

How much could Chivas get for César Huerta and Jesús Sánchez

In case they don’t come out in an exchange for new reinforcements, Huerta and “Chapo” Sánchez They could leave around 3 million dollars for their transfers according to Transfermarkt figures, although hardly either of the two would come out for a sale after how the market has moved in Liga MX.

More from Chivas: Roberto Alvarado will be better than Antuna in Chivas and thus scored his first goal