Know the symptoms that distinguish the flu from Covid-19

Juarez City. -In order to keep the community informed about the myths and realities of Covid-19, as well as the measures for its prevention, the Health Directorate released in a press release the symptoms that differentiate the most frequent respiratory diseases in this season.

Dr. Daphne Santana Fernández, director of Municipal Health, stated that regardless of the symptom of respiratory disease that occurs, the citizen has to avoid self-medication and always seek the advice of a doctor, who will be in charge of evaluating the symptoms and providing a proper treatment.

With regard to the Covid-19 disease, this condition causes symptoms such as a sore throat, nasal congestion, dry cough, muscle pain, excessive mucus and gastrointestinal problems.

The flu is distinguished by a stuffy nose, sore throat, fever, fatigue and muscle pain, and the cold usually has milder symptoms and is not accompanied by a fever.

The official commented that the most effective measures to prevent this group of diseases is to stay at home if symptoms occur, use face masks in public spaces, keep a distance of at least two meters from other people, and wash hands with soap and water. regularly.