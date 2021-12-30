Kim Kardashian’s nod to her most viral Balenciaga look

If we had to choose a single style as the most impressive (and extravagant) of all of 2021, without a doubt we would choose the one that wore Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala. We are not going to lie saying that it has been a simple decision, this year has been full of good taste and sets of impact on the part of the celebrities most prestigious. However, the one who managed to leave us speechless was Kim’s. Well, such was his success, that it seems that The leader of the Kardashian clan has not wanted to end the year without giving a gentle wink to such a set.

The red carpet of the MET 2021 was one of the most prestigious of the whole year. However, no one expected to find a Kim totally covered from face to toe. A set that -clearly- highlighted its recognized silhouette, despite not showing any part of the body, whose main objective was to criticize social networks, the need for approval and -in short- the normative beauty. This was assured at the time from Balenciaga. Signature to which the protagonist of the article resorts, once again.

Kim celebrated Christmas Eve with his family and did not hesitate to share a few photographs with them and -even- a funny man dressed as Santa Claus on his social networks. However, beyond a few simple family Christmas photos, the celebrity wanted to leave us a set that has caused a sensation among his followers for his resemblance quite similar to the two most viral Balenciaga looks of the year.

As in both styles, the latter (also by Balenciaga) has that characteristic essence that defines them so much: a fitted design with gathers that covers the entire body of the star. Although this time lets see his face.

In addition, another of the essential touches of all of them is that of the high-heeled, pointed-toe leggings-boots that disappear under the long-sleeved dress that ends in a glove. A set that barely reveals Kim Kardashian’s skin. However, its most differentiating feature is that of color, because if in the previous two it opted for the classic and elegant black, this time it has opted to wear a dark brown that also looks spectacular.

Isn’t it a very clear mix of both looks? What will these unusual outfits have to enchant Kim so much? We are looking forward to seeing the outfit that you choose for New Years Eve.

