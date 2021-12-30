Kim Kardashian’s business manager murdered in Los Angeles

After a few days ago a lifeless woman was found in the trunk of a car, in a neighborhood of The Angels, this afternoon it was confirmed that the victim was Angie Kukawski, business manager of the sisters Kardashian, the 55-year-old woman died of knife wounds and strangulation.

After the terrible news, the family Kardashian He sent a statement to offer his condolences on the death of his commercial manager.

