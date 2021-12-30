Kim Kardashian’s business manager murdered in Los Angeles

After a few days ago a lifeless woman was found in the trunk of a car, in a neighborhood of The Angels, this afternoon it was confirmed that the victim was Angie Kukawski, business manager of the sisters Kardashian, the 55-year-old woman died of knife wounds and strangulation.

After the terrible news, the family Kardashian He sent a statement to offer his condolences on the death of his commercial manager.

“Angela was truly the best. She cared for all of us and made things happen that were impossible. We will miss her so much and send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” a statement read. sent the Kardashian clan.

The alleged culprit is already in custody and according to the Los Angeles police it is her boyfriend, Jason, 49 years old who killed her with the intention of causing cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.

The deceased also worked for other celebrities, such as Nicki Minaj, Offset, Kanye West and Tupac, in addition to having five children.

