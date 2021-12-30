Kim Kardashian reacted to Kriss Jenner’s luxurious Christmas gift

Life is one and if it is full of luxury and pleasures much better. It seems to be the motto of the businesswoman and famous mother of the Kardashian socialites, Kris Jenner, who did not skimp on the Christmas gift for her six children: Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob.

The gift for each member of the most famous family of Hollywod was shared by the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian who did not hide her emotion. It was about six incredible and modern Moke electric vehicles, a complete fleet with which he surprised this December 25.

Kim kardashian Instagram @kimkardashian

According to the Hollywood Life newspaper, each car is priced between $ 21,000 and $ 30,0000, which adds up to around $ 126,000 as a total of the six vehicles it acquired in assorted colors such as pink, white, yellow, green, black. “Thank you mom,” wrote Kim Kardashian as she happily displayed her gift on social media.

The Kardashian clan is enjoying the Christmas season to the fullest. While the socialite and founder of the Poosh brand, Kourtney Kardashian, already revealed months ago the long list of December gifts for her sisters, Kris Jenner showed her Christmas spirit with a new version of the traditional Christmas carol “Jingle Bells” that has become a hit of the season.

The famous made her own cover with the help of her daughter Kourtney ringing the bells and her son-in-law, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. “Some fun in the studio with the legendary Kris Jenner,” Kourtney wrote on her Instagram stories as Barker produced the tune for her Kravis Record label. Other members of the Kardashian clan also reacted to Jenner’s idea, including Khloé Kardashian who said: “There is a new Christmas legend in town.”

Dressed in a red suit and posing by a fireplace adorned in traditional stockings, Jenner looks much younger and singing with joy. “A little Christmas fun in the studio. Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in a better mood and made me very happy, ”Jenner wrote thanking Barker.

The Kardashian family also shared their traditional Christmas postcard, this year posing in the Skims brand pajamas of the famous Kim Kardashian. In the image shared on social networks, Kris, Khloé with her little daughter True and Kim’s four children were seen, the result of her marriage to rapper Kanye West. Kourtney and Kendall preferred to pose alone in front of their huge Christmas trees. “Pictures of my romantic Christmas decorations,” Kourtney, 42, wrote on Instagram.