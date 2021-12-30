Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s business manager found dead

Los Angeles police report that Angie Kukawski, the business manager of the Kardashian family, among other celebrities, was found dead in Los Angeles, United States on December 23. At this time, the police have arrested Kukawsky’s boyfriend as the main suspect in the crime.

Angie Kukawski, 55, has been found murdered inside a car in Los Angeles. According to police sources in this American city, the main hypothesis is that Jason Barker, the boyfriend of the murdered woman, was the one who killed Kukawski at his home in Sherman Oaks. The woman’s body was later found in Simi Valley and police believe it was Barker who drove there on December 23.

Kim kardashian and her family. Other sources

The woman was the representative and responsible for the business of many celebrities in the United States, among which are Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Tupac among others.





For its part, the Kardashian-Jenner family has issued a statement about the tragic murder highlighting the figure of Kukawsky as a tribute and complaint. “Angela was truly the best. She cared for all of us and made things happen that were impossible. We will miss her so much and send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” say the Kardashian-Jenners in the notice.