Kim Kardashian, in mourning for her commercial manager

Angie KukawskiKim Kardashian’s business manager, was found dead in the trunk of a car and her boyfriend is facing murder charges. On December 23, the 55-year-old woman was reported missing, and after an arduous search, the police found her at an address in Simi Valley, Los Angeles, California. According to the authorities’ reports, her death was caused by knife wounds, a violent revenge on the part of her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason barker, who has already been arrested.





The investigation indicates that Bakrer ended Angie’s life at her home in Sherman Oaks. Then he took her to the car and dumped it in Simi Valley. According to reports published by TMZ, Barker wanted to “cause cruel and extreme pain, as well as suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for sadistic purposes.”

A being very dear to the Kardashian-Jenner family

The site confirmed that the Kardashian-Jenner family issued a statement to express their surprise and pain at the shocking news. “Angela was, truly, the best. He cared about all of us and made impossible things come true. We will remember her fondly and send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones in these difficult times, ”they wrote.

© GettyImages

In addition to Kim Kardashian, Angie worked with other celebrities including Nicky Minaj and Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West. Collaborations with Tupac also stand out in his work experience. Rest in peace.

